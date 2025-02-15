Prediction Sees Chiefs Trading Young WR in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a ton to think about as they start the journey to get back to the playoffs in 2025. The process starts during the offseason, as the Chiefs will need to cut, sign, or experiment with what they currently have that in the end will give them the best chance at winning.
That being said, there may not be a role for certain Chiefs on the squad next season. After losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, change is calling for Kansas City. While that may not be prime pieces, it still could be younger pieces.
In a recent prediction made by Joshua Northcutt of TWSN.com, the Chiefs will part ways with third year wide receiver Skyy Moore. Moore was drafted out of Central Michigan University by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and has yet to find his footing at the professional level.
"It’s safe to say that a mutual break and fresh start in a new system could be beneficial for Moore. Unfortunately, the Chiefs likely won’t get back what they “spent” on him, but few teams draft better in later rounds than they do," Northcutt wrote.
Here is what Northcutt meant by the money "spent" on Moore: ($467,819 Dead Money / $1,584,615 Cap Savings pre-June 1 Trade) – 1 year remaining on contract.
Moore, in three seasons in Kansas City, has played in 36 games, bringing in 43 receptions going for 494 receiving yards. Of the 494 career receiving yards, zero came in 2024, as Moore only obtained three targets and brought in zero receptions.
Sometimes things like this happen in a professional sport. Moore is still talented and a youthful piece of the team that the Chiefs would be able to trade to a team that needs extra wide receiving help. Kansas City holds a handful of very talented wide receiving options on its roster, Moore just doesn't seem to fit in any longer.
Moore is set to compete in his age 25 season in 2025 and it could easily be spent between two teams. The Chiefs will likely give Moore one last chance before deciding that enough is enough, especially if there is a possibility for him to shine elsewhere.
