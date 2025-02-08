Recent Mock Draft Shows Chiefs Selecting Big Ten Stars in First Two Rounds
In a recent mock draft by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, he went through the first 64 picks, selecting the players he believes each team will select based on the quality of the prospect and the needs of the team.
Like always, Kansas City will have their pick of the litter when it comes to solid day-one starters that could instantly contribute to another championship effort. Miller feels the same way, selecting two of college football's biggest superstars.
With the 32nd pick, the Chiefs re-enforced their defensive line with Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. Grant is a top-15 player but may fall due to team needs and the fact he's much more of a run-stopper than a pass-rusher. In most mock drafts I've been a part of, he's typically available in the later half of the draft but typically gets selected between the 25-30 pick range.
If the Chiefs want Grant badly enough, they may have to trade up as they did last year for Xavier Worthy. However, he's worth it. When it comes to the Chiefs' interior defensive line, Mike Pennel, Tershawn Wharton, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Derrick Nnadi are all expected to hit free agency after this season. Grant provides a cheap option that could turn into a positional improvement if he develops properly.
With the 64th pick, Kansas City gets arguably their most-hyped running back acquisition since Priest Holmes, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson is a wagon. Elite footwork and fundamentals, Henderson has the short burst power and get-away speed only associated with the greats. He did have some injury issues when he was younger but they seem to have resolved themselves
.Chiefs fans were robbed of watching prime Kareem Hunt paired with Patrick Mahomes due to Hunt's off-field behavior during Mahomes' second season. While fans got a slight glimpse, drafting Henderson would be re-winding the clock to that time. Henderson would also make the Chiefs' use of play action unstoppable.
These are two national champions. They know how to act in an environment that has the standards of the Kansas City locker room and both Big Ten legends would help propel the team to another Super Bowl title.
