Report: Chiefs Designate Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Return from NFI List
The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting some reinforcements to their injury-riddled offense, as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is reportedly on his way back from the non-football illness list.
According to the NFL's transaction wire and reported by Aaron Wilson, Edwards-Helaire is being designated to return from the NFI list, though there could still be some uncertainty regarding Edwards-Helaire's exact timeline to return.
The specific terms of Edwards-Helaire's Wednesday move may bring some confusion, as the NFL's wire lists Edwards-Helaire under the "RETURNED TO PRACTICE" section, though while most other returning players have "Designated for Return" addendums, Edwards-Helaire's status is listed as "Remains on Reserve/Non-Football Illness," as does Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton.
This certainly appears to be a positive step for Edwards-Helaire's return to the field, but the Chiefs' specific plan for Edwards-Helaire's next phase may require some patience. This should be the beginning of a 21-day window that would allow Edwards-Helaire to have up to three weeks to get back into football shape before returning to the active roster.
Edwards-Helaire was placed on the NFI list in early September due to complications from post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome. Edwards-Helaire went public with his battles during training camp this summer.
"The only person who kind of put me in the right direction was [Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] Julie Frymeyer early on, to get me some of the meds at the time when I am going through an episode to get me over that hump," Edwards-Helaire said during a press conference at camp. "But it's real, real bad dehydration, dropping weight real fast, but it's really just mentally, just not being there. It's one of those things where early on, guys who kind of pay attention — Trav [Travis Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times — they'll know ahead of time, like, 'OK, Clyde's not laughing, he's not giggling, he's not himself, we've just gotta make sure we're checking in on him as the person.'"
