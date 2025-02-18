REPORT: An Underrated Aspect of the Chiefs' Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the cream of the crop for at least the past five years in the National Football League, appearing in five of the last six Super Bowls. The Chiefs have exemplified success and consistency over that time frame, rarely having to make many adjustments on the path to an unthinkable amount of winning. Most of the past few offseasons have been celebratory for the Chiefs, as they have won numerous Super Bowls recently.
Still, if winning cures everything, losing does the opposite and highlights the changes that must be made. This is even the case for a Chiefs organization that has dominated the league in recent years. Winning consecutive Super Bowls would mask any team's issues, as even back-to-back champions have flaws. However, losing the Super Bowl, especially in blowout fashion, brings those overlooked flaws to the forefront.
The Chiefs are searching for answers this offseason and look to improve during their time off. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that while many other aspects of the Chiefs' offseason will rightfully get most of the attention, Kansas City still has other, less notable things that must be figured out over what is a pivotal offseason for Kansas City.
"There’s an underrated aspect to the Chiefs’ offseason few are discussing," Breer said. "And that’s the development of their young tackles—Kingsley Suamataia and Wayna Morris. It’s really easy to look at how Kansas City’s pursuit of a three-peat crumbled last weekend and think that the Chiefs must do what they did in 2021, when a similar Super Bowl no-show from the offensive line led to GM Brett Veach overhauling the entire group.
"And there’s no doubt that there are tough decisions to be made, starting with the pending free agency of right guard Trey Smith, who’ll probably land more than $20 million per year."
The Chiefs must make additions to an offensive line that failed them at the worst moment. Kansas City has the luxury of having arguably the second-best quarterback of all time on their team, but failed to protect him well enough this season. Football games are won and lost on the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs' two Super Bowl losses should have driven that point home to the Chiefs' front office pretty resoundingly by now.
