REPORT: Insider Reveals Chiefs Determined to Keep Top WR
The Kansas City Chiefs signed Marquise Brown in free agency last offseason, landing him on a one-year, $7 million contract.
It was viewed as one of the best deals of 2024, as Brown was just 26 years old at the time and had a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt. His speed also made him a tantalizing deep threat for Patrick Mahomes.
Unfortunately, things did not exactly go according to plan for Brown in his first season with the Chiefs, as he suffered a serious shoulder injury in preseason that knocked him out for most of the year.
Brown returned in Week 16 and has definitely shown why Kansas City was so eager to add him last March, but the problem is that the wide out is set to hit free agency next month.
Will the Chiefs be able to keep him? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has revealed that Kansas City definitely wants to return to the University of Oklahoma product but that it will face stiff competition from a top AFC rival for his services: the Buffalo Bills.
"The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams' desire for speed options on the outside," Fowler wrote. "Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback -- like Josh Allen -- be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown."
Brown would actually make perfect sense for the Bills, as they lack top-end receiving talent, and Amari Cooper is slated to test free-agent waters. The question is whether or not Brown has enjoyed his time win Kansas City enough to spurn Buffalo.
On the bright side for the Chiefs, the Bills have a miserable financial situation, so they may not even be able to afford Brown. There will surely be plenty of other teams, however, that will be vying for his services.
Kansas City was able to bag Brown on a cheap short-term deal last offseason, but it's hard to imagine the same thing happening this March. The Chiefs may need to pony up just a bit in order to keep Brown around for 2025 and beyond.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.