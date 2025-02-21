REPORT: Chiefs Set to Beef Up Trenches via the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs plan to use the offseason to solidify multiple position groups after their blowout Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted the team's weaknesses. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes usually plays well to mask most of the team's deficiencies, a few undeniable shortcomings the Chiefs must address were put on display in the biggest game of the season.
The Chiefs' offensive line failed to protect Mahomes well enough in the Super Bowl, and Kansas City's defense did not put up much resistance while the normally productive offense sputtered. Still, the Chiefs aim to fix their most pressing roster issues during the offseason.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his seven-round mock draft for each team in the National Football League. He projected the Chiefs to address their defensive line in the first round and their offensive line in the second round. Rolfe predicted the Chiefs would draft defensive lineman Walter Nolen from Ole Miss to pair him with standout defensive lineman Chris Jones.
"The Chiefs were exposed in the trenches on both sides of the ball in Super Bowl 59, and they are set for a potential exodus on their defensive line this offseason. It would not surprise me if they traded up to secure a top-tier left tackle on draft day after the woes of that position. If not, then a dominant partner for Chris Jones is the next best thing," Rolfe said.
"Walter Nolen is a high-upside talent with flashes of dominance, but he struggles with consistency. He’s a disruptive force at his best, overwhelming quarterbacks and ball carriers. However, he can also disappear for stretches, seemingly reacting a step too slowly. Playing next to Jones should help free him up to be at his best in one-on-ones, while learning from a true star at the position."
Despite the Super Bowl's outcome, Kansas City still has one of the best rosters in the NFL. The Chiefs may not have reached the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl this season, but they are not far from having another chance at it next season. However, they will have to reload by adding talent to their offensive and defensive lines to ensure what happened against the Eagles does not happen again. Putting Nolen next to Jones should give the Chiefs more presence along the interior defensive line, making life easier for nearly everyone on the Chiefs' defense.
