REPORT: Chiefs to Reel in Solid Draft Haul This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles exposed Kansas City's most obvious shortcomings, which had been masked all season by the team's high success rate in one-score games this past season. Still, the Chiefs are ready to bounce back.
Few teams that lose the Super Bowl are successful the following season, but if one team can reverse that trend, it is the Chiefs. Next season, the Chiefs will try to become one of the Super Bowl losers and have a productive following season, but it will be a lot of work.
Still, for that to happen, the Chiefs must have a productive draft haul and free agency period to address the many holes on the team's roster. Kansas City needs more roster help than many may realize.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY recently released his seven-round mock draft for each team in the National Football League. He projects the Chiefs to address many of their most pressing needs via the draft this offseason. He believes the Chiefs will waste no time improving.
Luckily for the Chiefs, they are talented enough to need only a few successful additions via the draft or free agency to have a legitimate shot of returning to the Super Bowl next season. Ostly believes the Chiefs will draft OL Donovan Jackson from Ohio State.
"After [Patrick] Mahomes spent most of the Super Bowl running away from pressure, offensive line has to be the top priority for the Chiefs. The team currently has $65 million tied up in center Creed Humphrey, guard Joe Thuney, and tackle Jawaan Taylor. They need to hit on a draft pick there," Ostly said.
"Jackson is a fascinating prospect. He spent most of his career in Columbus at guard before moving to left tackle due to an injury to starter Josh Simmons and performed very well. He has the frame to stick at tackle and the experience to slide in at guard. That makes him a flexible option for the team, depending on how they view second-year lineman Kingsley Suamataia's development. Thuney played left tackle in a pinch last season, and Jackson could safeguard that from happening again."
