REPORT: Chiefs Won’t Extend RB Prior to Season
While Kansas City’s social media team was publicly sharing birthday wishes to Isiah Pacheco over the weekend, news emerged that the Chiefs privately have shared less-than-cheery news with their fourth-year running back.
According to draft analyst Tony Pauline, the Chiefs have decided not to offer Pacheco a contract extension before the season. Instead, Pacheco will enter the final year of his rookie deal motivated to prove his worth and availability to the organization.
Over his first two seasons, Pacheco was highly productive. A seventh-round selection in the 2022 draft, Pacheco was Patrick Mahomes’ best friend in the Chiefs’ backfield. As a rookie, he racked up 960 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, including a 4.9-yard average per carry (170 attempts, 830 yards, five TDs).
In 2023, Pacheco helped the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl title by posting 1,179 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. Even better in the 2023 playoffs, he led the NFL with 313 postseason rushing yards.
But injuries have sidelined Pacheco each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he sustained a fractured fibula in Week 2, landed on injured reserve and missed 10 games. The year prior, assorted ailments sidelined him for three games.
General manager Brett Veach said last week that this year’s draft offers a plethora of enticing backs.
"I think that this is a deep running-back class, and I think that that's the one position offensively," Veach said. "I think you need more than one. It's a long season, and you have to have a good tandem there. You saw the Niners the last few years when they were operating at their peak.”
And after San Francisco complemented Christian McCaffrey with Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell, Veach sees a similar future in the Chiefs’ backfield.
“I think having multiple running backs is a trend, too,” Veach added. “That could elevate where guys go."
That trend also could elevate second contracts for cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis, the Chiefs’ two selections in the first round of the 2022 draft. Kansas City can sign either or both players to extensions this offseason. The club also has until May 1 this year to exercise fifth-year options for 2026 in each player’s contract.
Kansas City’s offseason plans are coming into focus, after the team placed the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith and got confirmation regarding the return of Travis Kelce.
Two of the Chiefs’ backs, Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine, are free agents. Aside from Pacheco, the only other running back on the roster is Carson Steele, a non-drafted rookie free agent in 2024.
