Reports: Isiah Pacheco Out 6–8 Weeks, Chiefs Schedule Kareem Hunt Visit
Two news-breaking reports landed within minutes of each other on Monday afternoon, providing a pair of massive updates regarding the state of the Kansas City Chiefs' running back room.
Adam Schefter of ESPN combined the pieces of news on Twitter/X, where he and Ian Rapoport reported that running back Isiah Pacheco will be sidelined for 6–8 weeks as he recovers from a fractured fibula, knocking out the Chiefs' No. 1 running back for roughly half of the regular season.
In Pacheco's absence, Schefter reports that the Chiefs are bringing free agent running back Kareem Hunt in for a visit on Tuesday, giving Hunt and the team a chance to reunite after parting ways in 2018.
Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards as a rookie with the Chiefs after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hunt was waived following an off-the-field incident in December 2018.
Earlier Monday, head coach Andy Reid discussed the team's plans for the running back position in Pacheco's absence, and Reid acknowledged that general manager Brett Veach was looking into the team's options.
"As far as Pacheco goes, we'll go with the guys that we have here now," Reid said. "Veach is kind of going through his list and looking at people, and we'll just see where that goes. But we're blessed to have some good people here."
The Chiefs currently have open spots on the active roster, creating another space by waiving recently acquired tight end Peyton Hendershot on Monday. Hunt (or any other potential additions) could also start on the team's practice squad with a plan to step in as soon as they're comfortable in the offense. While the Chiefs' offense has gone through many evolutions since 2018, Hunt's familiarity with Reid and Patrick Mahomes may provide a smoother learning curve compared to other free agents. However, the 29-year-old back hasn't rushed for 500 yards since the 2020 season.
The Chiefs certainly need depth in their running back room behind Carson Steele and Samaje Perine, but would Hunt leapfrog practice squad running backs Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey? We may find out on Tuesday.