Should the Chiefs Go After Super Bowl-Winning QB as Backup?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing their backup quarterback, Carson Wentz, in free agency. It may not be at the top of their off-season priorities, but should the Chiefs look into signing an experienced veteran to come in and be their backup?
Luckily for the Chiefs, they haven't had to deal with much adversity when it comes to their quarterback's health. The least amount of games Patrick Mahomes has played as a starter is 14. His continued resilience is something all Chiefs fans should be thankful for.
However, in a league where so much can shift at any given notice, a solid backup quarterback is essential if teams want to be serious about competing. I am not wishing any harm on Mahomes, and I don't think any Chiefs fan would want to see him injured.
If he were to get injured, it would be better all around if the Chiefs had a backup they could trust to at least keep their heads above water. When looking at the free agent quarterbacks available, I see none better fitted to suit as Mahomes' backup than Joe Flacco.
Flacco has demonstrated that whichever team he goes to, he plays well and gives it his all despite being one of the oldest quarterbacks left in the NFL. Two years ago, he was able to lead the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs as a backup.
Last year, he played for the Indianapolis Colts and, at times, arguably played better than their starter, Anthony Richardson. He played eight games for the Colts, and he had 1,761 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
This signing wouldn't be league-shattering, as he's shown his age many times last season in his pass accuracy and IQ. However, the Chiefs would hope that if they sign him, he wouldn't see the field that much.
Besides, nobody in free agency has as much experience as Flacco has. He's been in the league since 2008 and is a Super Bowl champion. Signing with the Chiefs would give him another chance to win a ring, which would push his legacy on further.
Nobody wants to see their starting quarterback get injured, especially if their starting quarterback is Mahomes. However, if the Chiefs were to sign Flacco out of free agency, he could keep their heads above water and has showcased he has what it takes to keep a team competitive.
