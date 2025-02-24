Should the Chiefs Look Into a Tyreek Hill Reunion?
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to improve their team this offseason. The Chiefs did not finish the season how they wanted to, losing in the Super Bowl, it can have a major impact on the Chiefs offseason moves.
The Chiefs most obvious need is help on the offensive line. After that the Chiefs will have to fill in the holes on the offensive side and defensive side. The defense was one of the best in the National Football League last year. It will not be surprising if the Chiefs lean towards fixing the offense.
The Chiefs will need help at the wide receiver position as well. That was a problem for the Chiefs last season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes most reliable receiver was rookie Xavier Worthy.
A move at the position the team can make is trading for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. A trade will see Hill going back to the Chiefs were we won a Super Bowl and was Mahomes's favorite receiver to throw to and a top downfield target.
On NFL Analyst believes that the Chiefs trading for Hill makes the most sense.
"So, which trading partner might make the most sense? Wait for it: the Kansas City Chiefs. On one hand, the Chiefs proved -- twice! -- that they can win a Super Bowl title without Hill," said NFL writer Adam Rank.
"On the other, a steady dip in explosiveness since they traded him to Miami in 2022 finally caught up with them in Super Bowl LIX, when they finished with the second lowest yardage total (275) of Patrick Mahomes' playoff career."
"Kansas City has other jobs to do, like beefing up Mahomes' protection, and Xavier Worthy showed promise as a rookie. But hey, maybe it would be a good idea to give Mahomesmorecapable receivers, especially with Travis Kelce's future up in the air."
"And it's not like they are shy about bringing backformer pass-catchers or taking swings on the trade market."
"As for Hill, perhaps he's realizing he never should have left K.C. in the first place and might welcome a return, like Vin Diesel coming back to the"Fast and the Furious"franchise. Sometimes you just need a little time away to recognize what you really had."
