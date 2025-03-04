Should Chiefs Make Massive Trade for Superstar WR?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in dire need of weapons for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, and they may have to get creative to find them.
Why? Because the free-agent market is very thin on top-level receiving talent, particularly with Tee Higgins being franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals.
It's essentially Chris Godwin or bust when it comes to star receivers in free agency, and the Chiefs may not have enough cap room to land him anyway.
As a result, Kansas City may need to explore the trade market, and there is one incredibly compelling name that could be available for Andy Reid's club: Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf has often been the source of trade rumors during his Seahawks tenure. With the Seahawks now moving into a new era on offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, there always remains the chance the Seahawks move on from Metcalf for the right trade package.
The Chiefs clearly need help at receiver, too. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown didn't move the needle for the Chiefs' offense and both are pending free agents. Xavier Worthy flashed big-time talent and Rashee Rice will be coming back from injury, but could adding a true No. 1 receiver make the Chiefs' offense unstoppable entering 2025?
The 27-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his contract and is coming off of a rather underwhelming 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He also seems to have taken a backseat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Metcalf has logged three 1,000-yard seasons since entering the NFL in 2019, topping out at 1,303 yards back in 2020.
The Ole Miss product is one of the most talented receivers in football and would comprise an absolutely lethal weapon for Mahomes. The question is, will the Chiefs be able to pry him away from Seattle, and would Kansas City be willing to offer the 31st overall pick in a trade?
Given how desperate the Chiefs are for weapons, they may very well be willing to part with their first-rounder, particularly considering that the pick is so late.
This is certainly a developing story to watch as we head into free agency.
