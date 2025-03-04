Should the Chiefs Sign Darius Slay?
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release 6x Pro-Bowler Darius Slay Jr., who's been a mentor for their cornerback room for the better part of 5 years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Sources told Rapoport that Slay is being designated as a post-June 1 cut, saving the Eagles $4.3M in cap space for the upcoming season.
With many stars already on high-paying contracts, general manager Howie Roseman spoke a month earlier on why Philly needs to rely on players who are on their rookie contracts.
"As the cap gets tighter, as all our expensive players start becoming expensive, you have to go with young players," Roseman said.
Slay, 34, is heading into his 13th season in the NFL. A month ago, Slay confessed to Lions' receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he plans to return for one more year, and wouldn't mind staying on the Eagles or moving back to the Lions, the team that drafted him in the first place.
Now that his time in Philadelphia has ended, there's no reason any other of the 30 teams can't go out there and offer him a deal, including the Kansas City Chiefs who are in need of another top cornerback.
Alongside the offensive and defensive line, one of the biggest needs for the Chiefs during this offseason is bolstering the defensive backs. With their best safety Justin Reid hitting free agency and L'Jarius Sneed no longer on the team, it'll be up to former All-Pro Trent McDuffie to handle most of the grunt work.
Adding an experienced veteran like Slay would not only take the pressure off McDuffie and the rest of the defense, it'll allow Slay to act as a mentor to any new defensive guys that the Chiefs may acquire through the draft or signings.
The Chiefs have already been linked to numerous cornerbacks in different mocks, such as Maxwell Hairston and Jahdae Barron, but giving Slay a one-year deal would allow Kansas City to save their first-round draft pick for a different position. Even with Kansas City's limited cap space, extending their offer to one of the most knowledgeable corners in the league is worth a shot.
