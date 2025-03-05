Should Chiefs Target Ohio State Star RB?
The 2025 offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs is all about reloading the roster and making the most out of Travis Kelce's remaining time in the NFL. One of the answers to that equation is Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, a national championship running back who has been dominating the scene since his freshman days at Ole Miss.
Judkins is a special player who has game-changing athleticism and speed that is perfect for the Chiefs offense. Judkins impressed at the Combine, having flashes that could resemble the best parts of Jerick McKinnon, Priest Holmes, and a little Tavon Austin.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs also spoke highly of him in a recent article, naming him as one of the best ball carriers in the 2025 NFL Draft's running back class.
"Judkins plays with good initial explosiveness, and as a result, he’ll quickly claim developing gaps when pressed to the line of scrimmage and processing a linebacker’s downhill gap declaration." Wrote Crabbs. "He can parlay off of those decisions and burst through the adjacent crease before working his eyes upward to feel out the next scraping defender looking for a run fit and putting on a move."
"He's not an easy ball carrier to wrangle down to the ground, and Judkins shows wiggle to force poor tackle challenges on his frame. If you catch him flush and wrap him up, he is someone who you can wrap and mitigate added yardage. These instances come in tight spaces, and if you give him a sliver of air, he will test your tackle discipline."
"There’s enough open-field ability here to consistently break out into the back seven and gouge opposing teams. Judkins successfully hits home runs by carrying his full momentum through the first level and has enough juice to stride out foot races — although he’s not an easy gas blazer in the open field that is going to burn the doors off everyone. "
Judkins also possesses silky soft hands that makes him a threat any time he steps on the field. As a true three down back, he's the entire package with a toughness that is not talked about and a blocking ability that bidazzles on tape.
Judkins should be the Chiefs back of the future and don't be surprised when you see All-Pro written next to his name.
