WATCH: Sleeper OL Talks Chiefs Joe Thuney at Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney continued to have a phenomenal season despite his emergency move to left tackle. While Thuney's absence from the guard position played a massive role in the team's loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a guard from Sacramento State could've been the difference and could be the man to take over once Thuney departs Kansas City.
At the NFL Combine, Chiefs On SI spoke to Jackson Slater, an undersized, underrated prospect who is set to bloom once he gets exposed to an NFL strength and conditioning program as well as an NFL diet.
Watch Slater's below.
Slater impressed at the Senior Bowl, stopping bull rushers in their tracks. His flaws are a result of a lack of proper nutricion, a byproduct of the then lack of funding towards Sacramento State football.
Offensive line depth is a critical component towards manufacturing a championship team and the Chiefs will need a player like Slater to accomplish that goal as they pursue another Super Bowl. Here's Patrick Mahomes speaking after the team's loss in Super Bowl LIX.
Q: On the Eagles defense?
Mahomes: “Yeah, they played great. There’s no way around it, they played great from start to finish. They got after it, defensive line played really well. The DBs played well to complement them and linebackers as well. And so, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over early in the game when it’s not going our way, and I’ll have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get.”
Q: On Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay compared to today?
Mahomes: “Um, I mean, both sucked. There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world. They’ll stick with you the rest of your career. I mean, these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better for the rest of my career because you only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on these, and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”
