Will Chiefs Trade Up to Take Franchise LT in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an interesting offseason so far. The Chiefs biggest need is help on the offensive line because last season, it was the worst position group on the team. All last season, the Chiefs offensive line had quarterback Patrick Mahomes running for his life.
Even with the Chiefs needing help on the offensive line, they made a shocking trade this past week. The Chiefs traded away their best offensive linemen Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. A move that a lot of people around the NFL did not see coming.
Now the Chiefs will have another offensive lineman to replace and it will not be easy to replace a player like Thuney. He brought championship leadership and was the one that kept order on the line. The Chiefs have a lot of work to do before they can think about getting back to the big game.
A way the Chiefs can get offensive line help is by free agency that starts next week and then in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs must have a good offseason especially in the draft. They need a strong draft class.
A major move the Chiefs can make in the draft is trading up in the first round and selecting one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class, if not the best offensive lineman.
The Chiefs can move up and select Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri.
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters."
"His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless."
