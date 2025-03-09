Why Some Believe Chiefs Are Expected to Have a Quiet Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season like they would have liked to. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
The Chiefs got away with a lot of problems on the offensive side of the ball last season. They did not have much of a run game, their wide receiving core was hurt, and the offensive line had plenty of trouble keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the green grass.
Now as the Chiefs are in offseason mode they will have to have a big offseason to improve their team from last season. Well one of their first move was not a popularity one as all. The Chiefs moved on from their top offensive lineman Joe Thuney this past week.
The Chiefs are now for sure behind the eight ball when it comes to the offensive line improving this offseason. The Chiefs wanted to clear some cap and did not want to give Thuney a new contract. The Chiefs can have real problems if they do not get talent up front on offense.
Nate Davis of USA Today thinks that the Chiefs are going to have a quiet offseason.
"Offloading Thuney, 32, cleared $16 million in cap room even if he didn’t fetch nearly the return (a fourth-rounder next year) that Hill did in 2022. Thuney’s departure goes a long way toward paying," said Davis.
"However, the AFC champs are still $3 million overspent, don’t have a reliable left tackle, will likely lose LB Nick Bolton and S Justin Reid, among several others, to the open market and only have six draft picks – most coming at the end of each round – to partially reload the roster. They’d also like to lay the groundwork to extend defensive stalwarts George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie with both a year away from what will be cap-stretching fifth-year rookie options."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs navigate this offseason and what they put their focus on.
