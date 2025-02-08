Should the Chiefs Add This Giants Receiver in the Offseason?
With the Chiefs having several wide receivers set to hit free agency, there are questions regarding who the team might bring in during the offseason. According to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, he may have the answer.
In his article naming one free agent each NFL should go after this offseason, he believes New York Giants pass catcher Darius Slayton could be an immediate solution for the Kansas City offense.
Dajani writes "The veteran Slayton needs a change of scenery, and what better offense to join than the one led by Patrick Mahomes? Slayton burst onto the NFL scene with 740 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, and is the only receiver in Giants franchise history to lead the team in receiving yards in four out of his first five seasons. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Darius Slayton would be a solid wide receiving corps."
Slayton had 39 receptions off of 70 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns. For me, this is such a tough evaluation because we truly do not know what we have with Slayton. He's flashed the talent at times but the consistency, especially with his hands can waiver.
However, is that a product of him or a byproduct of the Giants' incompetence as an organization? This is the same franchise that is responsible for their division rivals acquiring Saquon Barkley. Having Daniel Jones as your quarterback doesn't help either and after a strong opening campaign by Brian Daboll, the Giants have regressed in consecutive seasons.
Slayton is talented enough to contribute but has too many question marks for a multi-year deal. It seems the Chiefs could get a steal with him but his contract should last no more than two years.
The good news is that the same questions I have are the same being asked of Slayton in front offices around the league. He'll likely want to go to a contender with a good quarterback and strong coaching staff in order to parlay a one or two year deal into a multi-year life changing extension.
Kansas City is the perfect place to make that happen. Just ask Juju Smith-Schuster.
