Sleeper Cornerback Chiefs Should Target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and they can find a lot of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season. They have address that problem on the first day of free agency on Monday but they can find more in the draft.
The Chiefs will also have to address the key free agents that they have lost in free agency. The Chiefs will likely spend most on the offensive side, leaving the defense to fill the holes in the draft.
One position the Chiefs need to improve on is the cornerback. The Chiefs have one side of the field covered, but the other side is where the teams attack them. The Chiefs when they do not get after the quarterback, struggle in pass coverage.
One player the Chiefs can take in the draft is underrated, and the Chiefs can steal him in the late rounds of the draft. That is cornerback Upron Stout out of the Western Kentucky.
"An undersized cornerback who spent much of his time playing wide corner, Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside. What he lacks in length he makes up for with his competitiveness. He’s a natural pattern reader with the hips and feet to match breaks without giving up much separation," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"There are times he fails to trust his cover talent, holding and grabbing without cause. He’s fairly instinctive and has the short-area burst to squeeze throwing windows. Stout’s physical profile could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore."
The Chiefs can find success in the draft and that can translate to the 2025 season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows how to work with what he has on defense and will do that if he has to next season.
