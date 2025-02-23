Steelers RB Najee Harris Would Fit In Right With Chiefs Offense
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
We all know that the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. But even Mahomes cannot overcome the Chiefs issues on the offensive side of the ball.
What can help Mahomes is evaluating the run game this offseason. The Chiefs can do that by signing Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris in free agency.
Harris is still a young running back who does not have much injury history and will fit in right into the Chiefs offense. Harris will also help take the workload off of starting running back Isiah Pacheco. Harris will have an active market next month.
"There's only one player with 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four years: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, a streak that spans Harris' entire career," said NFL writer Garrett Podell.
"That surface-level counting stat looks great at first glance, but the underlying efficiency numbers are worrisome. Harris' 4.3 yards-per-touch average across the last four seasons is the second-fewest in the NFL, minimum 750 touches, and ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 yards per touch in that span."
"Harris is a durable runner, starting every one of his possible 68 games played during his career, and he doesn't go down easy: his 80 tackles avoided in 2024 were tied for the fifth-most in the entire league."
The Chiefs can possibly get Harris for a good price too. Harris is a running back many people do not talk about and can fly under the radar next month in free agency. It will be a good fit for the Chiefs.
