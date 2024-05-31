Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Visit Joe Biden at White House
For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating a huge championship victory by leaving town to tour the White House and meet with current President Joe Biden.
Last offseason, Kansas City made the trip up to Washington D.C. fresh off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. This time around, Andy Reid's team is heading up there following a Super Bowl LVIII triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. With the club's second OTA session of the offseason in the books and one more on the horizon next week, this is an ideal time for the Chiefs to get away and commemorate a huge accomplishment.
Chiefs players, coaches, front office staff and executives are in attendance, as are local political figures and more. President Biden will officially recognize the reigning champs on Friday in a brief on-stage address.
Earlier this week, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke about the overall experience.
"I always enjoy going," Spagnuolo said. "I've seen it and I've been through there, that part of it. I think every time I've gone, I see something different, whether it's a picture or a painting. I will say this, the people there that are in and around and kind of talk about [things], they're great. You try to grab one of them, they're like your own guide, right?"
The White House's official YouTube account has a live stream of the event set up for 3:15 p.m. CT. Arrowhead Report on SI.com will be providing live updates throughout the afternoon, highlighting some of the best moments from Kansas City's trip.
Chiefs land in Washington D.C.
