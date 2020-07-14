Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Teammates React After Chris Jones Signs Four-Year Deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

After the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones came to a four-year, $85 million deal, many of Jones' teammates took to Twitter to react to the star's signing.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco dissected Jones' contract and how it works in compliment with Mahomes' new deal.

A four-year deal between keeps the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning core together through at least the next two seasons, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension doesn't kick in until 2022, leaving Mahomes with cap hits of $5.3 million in 2020 and $25 million in 2021.

A closer look at the breakdowns of guaranteed money and contract structures paint a picture of the deal that gets Jones the up-front money he was seeking and gives the Chiefs a relatively short-term deal to allow them to recalibrate before Mahomes' contract becomes more expensive.

Jones sent a pair of tweets from his personal account after the deal was reportedly done.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension on July 6, had a couple of Tweets in response to the news.

Jones quote tweeted Mahomes' second tweet with "Big facts!!!" 

Mahomes wasn't the only player on the Chiefs to tweet his praises. Defensive partners Juan Thornhill and Charvarious Ward congratulated Jones as well.

Defensive lineman Khalen Saunders approved of the signing saying "It just keeps getting better."

Tight end Travis Kelce also chimed in with a celebration.

Jones' deal comes one day before the July 15 franchise tag deadline. The star interior defensive lineman had previously tweeted about sitting out the season if a deal had not been reached.

All of that is now forgotten as the Chiefs have had an impressive offseason returning 20 of 22 starters from the Super Bowl, retaining their whole coaching staff, adding a new crop of draft picks including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and resigning both Mahomes and Jones.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones Agree to Four-Year, $85 Million Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones.

Joshua Brisco

by

ConnerChristopherson

If There's No Football This Year, You'll Be Fine

There probably will be football this year. But if there isn't, you live in a self-parody world of luxury, so you'll be okay.

jacobharris

by

mlbkansas

Patrick Mahomes Enters Madden's 99 Club with the Game's Best Rating

With a 99 overall rating in Madden 21, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned some fanfare on Monday for achieving the game's highest possible rating.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Makes America a Better Place

Ahead of the United States of America’s Independence Day, People Magazine released a list of 100 reasons to love America this year and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made the list.

Tucker D. Franklin

Travis Kelce Among Group of Investors Bidding on New York Mets

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly joining a star-studded group of investors, spearheaded by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, to purchase a stake in the New York Mets.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Concludes American Century Championship with Best Round

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes concluded the American Century Championship with his best score of the weekend. The day didn't go without a shenanigan with his tight end, Travis Kelce.

Joe Andrews

Column: There Won't Be a Football Season in 2020

As the country still wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin explains how we are further away from sports now than we were in May.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Shorthill

Report: Chris Jones and the Chiefs Have Resumed Contract Talks

After weeks of contract extension talks have stalled, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have reportedly resumed contract talks ahead of Wednesday’s franchise-tag deadline.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes will be the First QB in NFL History to Complete a 10-Year Contract

Over the course of NFL history, a select few quarterbacks have received 10-year contracts. None of them have ever completed their decade with one team. Patrick Mahomes will change that in Kansas City.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Wins Wager with KC Native Rob Riggle in American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes beat out Kansas City native Rob Riggle in the second round of the American Century Championship. Riggle will have to donate $2,500 to a KC based charity of Mahomes' choice.

Joe Andrews