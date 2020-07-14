Teammates React After Chris Jones Signs Four-Year Deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

After the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones came to a four-year, $85 million deal, many of Jones' teammates took to Twitter to react to the star's signing.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco dissected Jones' contract and how it works in compliment with Mahomes' new deal.

A four-year deal between keeps the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning core together through at least the next two seasons, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension doesn't kick in until 2022, leaving Mahomes with cap hits of $5.3 million in 2020 and $25 million in 2021. A closer look at the breakdowns of guaranteed money and contract structures paint a picture of the deal that gets Jones the up-front money he was seeking and gives the Chiefs a relatively short-term deal to allow them to recalibrate before Mahomes' contract becomes more expensive.

Jones sent a pair of tweets from his personal account after the deal was reportedly done.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension on July 6, had a couple of Tweets in response to the news.

Jones quote tweeted Mahomes' second tweet with "Big facts!!!"

Mahomes wasn't the only player on the Chiefs to tweet his praises. Defensive partners Juan Thornhill and Charvarious Ward congratulated Jones as well.

Defensive lineman Khalen Saunders approved of the signing saying "It just keeps getting better."

Tight end Travis Kelce also chimed in with a celebration.

Jones' deal comes one day before the July 15 franchise tag deadline. The star interior defensive lineman had previously tweeted about sitting out the season if a deal had not been reached.

All of that is now forgotten as the Chiefs have had an impressive offseason returning 20 of 22 starters from the Super Bowl, retaining their whole coaching staff, adding a new crop of draft picks including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and resigning both Mahomes and Jones.