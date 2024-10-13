Tershawn Wharton Fined for Unnecessary Roughness During Chiefs' Bye Week
As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to return from their bye week, one player will be doing so with a bit less change in his pockets.
Over the weekend, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is being fined for unnecessary roughness displayed during Week 5's win over the New Orleans Saints. The video clip below shows Wharton (No. 98) striking Saints offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (No. 62) in the face with an open hand.
According to Pelissero, the fine is worth $11,817. While that's roughly half a percent of Wharton's $2,575,000 guaranteed salary for this season, it remains a significant loss for someone who has yet to bank a multi-year deal with the club beyond his undrafted rookie free agent contract.
Wharton, 26, is now in his fifth season with Kansas City after coming out of Missouri S&T. The two-time Super Bowl champ hit free agency in the spring but ultimately returned to the Chiefs on a new one-year deal in March. He's returned the favor by getting off to the best start to a season he's ever had, which Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI recently highlighted.
Not only does Wharton have 11 tackles and three quarterback hits through five games, but he also has one-and-a-half sacks. Per Pro Football Focus, his 15 pressures are already two fewer than his entire 2023-24 total. Wharton's 74.9 pass rush grade is by far the best of his career, and it ranks seventh among all interior defensive linemen with at least 100 opportunities this season. That, combined with some run defense that's been better than expected, has Wharton thriving alongside Chris Jones and company.
Now, he'll look to move past the fine and get back to producing when the Chiefs return from their bye for Week 7's game against the San Francisco 49ers.