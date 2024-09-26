These Three Players Are Making Leaps for the Chiefs’ Defense
There was an expectation that the Kansas City Chiefs' defense would take a step back in 2024 after being one of the best units in the league last season. It was fair to have that thought after the team traded away L'Jarius Sneed and wouldn't have Charles Omenihu to start the season. With that said, it doesn't seem to be the case through three weeks.
Superstars like Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie, as well as other key contributors like George Karlaftis, Drue Tranquill and Justin Reid, help stabilize the unit's floor. Still, the three players who may be leaping into that same key contributor category determine the unit's ceiling.
Let's start up front with Tershawn Wharton, who has provided dynamic pass-rushing ability for the Chiefs. According to Pro Football Focus, Wharton is third on the team in pressures with nine. He has taken advantage of the one-on-one looks he's gotten, and he sees a lot of them by playing in the interior next to Jones.
With Omenihu missing a huge chunk of the season, there was a concern about what the Chiefs' pass rush would look like. Wharton's leap has helped subside those worries, as he's emerged as a critical piece for Kansas City and a player who can't be taken off the field in obvious passing situations.
Moving one level back in the defense, Leo Chenal has emerged as Steve Spagnuolo's Swiss Army knife. Chenal is the best non-superstar on the defense so far, being phenomenal playing all over the field. He's lined up as an off-ball linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle and even a fullback. His ability to align anywhere and do a great job is a true weapon. Spagnuolo can get funky with different looks, coverages and pressure packages because of Chenal's ability to be a force wherever he's on the field.
The best players can make those around them better and others' jobs easier. That's precisely what Chenal did on the final play against the Atlanta Falcons, as he caved in the left side of their offensive side for the crucial fourth-down stop. Chenal has blossomed into the best linebacker in Kansas City and may be the rare player they extend early at the position for a fair market price.
The final emerging piece for the Chiefs' defense is the one who caught an interception created by Wharton's pressure and hit on Kirk Cousins. Chamarri Conner's role grew throughout last season, seeing him slowly get more snaps as the year went on. He's been thrust into a full-time role this year, splitting time as a nickel and true safety. Conner is best when playing near the line of scrimmage, which makes him good in that nickel role.
PFF tracks a stat called "defensive stops," which they define as "a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense." Through three games, Conner has recorded nine of them, with none bigger than the one he had on the final drive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. He perfectly disguised a double-team before blitzing and sacking Joe Burrow to give the ball back to the Chiefs' offense. Conner is a playmaker on the back end and continues to show growth every week.
The Chiefs' defense is currently in a good place. With continued growth from the three players who have stepped up, there is a strong potential for them to become one of the best in the league again.