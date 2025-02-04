The Chiefs Can Face Problems with Eagles Wide Receivers in Super Bowl
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl: the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57, which was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top, winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
One problem the Chiefs defense can face is covering the Eagles wide receivers.
AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are two big play makers for the Eagles. They both have different ways to beat you whether it is downfield or in short passing situations, they can make a play at any point.
"They'll need the kind of efficiency out of the pass game they received in the NFC Championship when Hurts went 20 of 28 for 246 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 110.1," said ESPN NFL Writer Tim McManus It marked just the second time since mid-November that Hurts threw for 200-plus yards."
Questions persisted about the aerial attack for much of the season. The production did not match the kind of expectations that come with players like Brown, Smith, Hurts and tight end Dallas Goederton the roster. But much of it was by design, as the coaching staff -- armed with a dominant defense and ground game -- leaned conservative with the pass to keep turnovers at a minimum. That approach has worked quite well: The Eagles have 10 takeaways to zero giveaways in the playoffs.
Hurts quipped after the NFC title game that Sirianni "let me out of my straitjacket a little bit," allowing him to air it out to Brown and Smith more than usual. Sirianni should go into this matchup confident about Hurts given that his QB had one of the best performances of his career at Super Bowl LVII (374 total yards, 4 touchdowns) against Kansas City. Smith (7 catches, 100 yards) and Brown (6 catches, 96 yards, TD) were a big part of that.
They'll likely be called on again given that the Chiefs are sure to be focused on slowing Barkley. -- McManus