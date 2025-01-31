What Problems Do the Chiefs Present to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
When it comes to playing in big games, the Chiefs no matter what problems they are having on offense, defense, or special teams always figure it out and find a way to win games when they matter the most.
Now that they are facing the Eagles in the Super Bowl, it is going to be an exciting match. What problems do the Chiefs present to the Eagles?
"The injury statuses of Dickerson (knee) and center Cam Jurgens (back) will be worth watching closely in the lead-up to the Super Bowl," said ESPN Staff in their article "Eagles' biggest matchup questions for Super Bowl 2025." "Jurgens did not start in the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders but was called into action when his replacement, Dickerson, was sidelined for the second half."
"Now they will have to deal with one of the best defensive tackles in the game in Chris Jones. He'll test the stability of that interior offensive line." -- McManus
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have answers to disrupt the release for Kelce and match/carry inside vertically when the Eagles play their zone coverage concepts. Philly will account for him on every snap.
In true man coverage situations -- especially on third down -- I could see Fangio using rookie slot corner DeJean as the matchup for Kelce. DeJean has the strength to challenge Kelce through the release, along with the short-area speed to close on the throw. Plus, DeJean's instincts can put him in a position to undercut the break and make a play on the ball. He is still looking for his first career interception, but he has broken up eight passes this season, including the playoffs. -- Matt Bowen
No matter what we know that these two teams know each other more than people expect and are looking to get the upper hand in any way they can.