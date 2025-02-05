The Difference in this Super Bowl Rematch Between the Chiefs and Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
When it comes to playing in big games, the Chiefs no matter what problems they are having on offense, defense, or special teams always figure it out and find a way to win games when they matter the most.
In this Super Bowl rematch what is the difference between the teams now than they were in Super Bowl LVII?
"The addition of Barkley has been massive," said ESPN NFL Writer Tim McManus. "Pick any number of his house calls to see just how much of a game-altering threat he has been in his first season in Philadelphia. He has seven touchdowns of 60-plus yards this season, the most in NFL history."
"The Eagles' primary back in '22 was Barkley's backfield partner at Penn State, Miles Sanders, who ran for almost 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns that year to make the Pro Bowl. But what Barkley has done has been transformational for this offense. He needs only 30 yards to pass Denver Broncos HOFer Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs."
"Sacks were the bread and butter of the '22 Eagles defense: they had 70 of them, the third-most all-time. Haason Reddick and Co., though, were neutralized by the Chiefs offensive line and the famously slick field at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl LVII. This year's group, led by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, is not as prolific rushing the passer (41 sacks) but has impact players at all three levels, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. It's a disciplined, physical group that has a penchant for generating turnovers."
The Chiefs will do their best to make history repeat itself and win their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday.