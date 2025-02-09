Tom Brady Chimes in on NFL Officiating Controversy
Numerous rumors and theories have been circulating New Orleans this past week. What seems to have taken over Super Bowl Week is the referee favoritism controversy. While some fans believe that the Kansas City Chiefs have been the recipients of more favorable cals in game, many have shut down the theory, including NFL legend Tom Brady.
On an interview this week, Brady gave his opinion on the whole story:
“I think it’s just all BS. It’s just a bunch of noise, these refs have very challenging jobs to do. I’m very happy Twitter didn’t exist during the Tuck Rule Game in 2001, let me say that. I would’ve been on the wrong end on a lot of those. But these refs are out there trying to do their very best.
“They got to make decisions in a split second and they’re gonna call what they see and these guys are some of the most professional people on the field. They just want to do a good job like everyone else. And look, sometimes the calls go your way, sometimes they don’t. In the end, over the course of a 140-play game on both sides of the ball, the players have plenty of opportunities to go out there and make an impact in the game, winning or losing, and that’s what I’m excited to see on Sunday night.”
This isn't surprising coming from the former great. After all, the same narrative was drawn up when Brady dominated the league alongside head coach Bill Belichik in the 2000s and 2010s. Brady is not the first to be offended by the theory.
This comes just days after both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL Referees Association both slammed the theory when talking to the media. Numerous players have also chimed in, rejecting the narrative outright. Among the most vocal was Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce.
As the Chiefs keep preparing for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the most important thing they can do is to drown out the noise and focus on the objective at hand. All that's going to matter is how they perform on the field.
