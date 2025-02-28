Top Safety Prospect Disccusses Possibility of Playing For Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a possibility at returning to their fourth consectuive Super Bowl this upcoming season as they begin a big part of the pre-NFL Draft process, the NFL's scouting combine.
The team, along with their 31 other counterparts, will be watching, testing, and receiving medical information for many of the prospects that will be in attendance in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kansas City remains one of the powerhouses in the league despite being blown out in Super Bowl LIX. This offseason, the Chiefs have more issues than they may think. Despite Travis Kelce making his return for his 13th and potentially final season, adding a successor at tight end should be a priority.
Other needs include another wide receiver, offensive lineman, defensive line depth, a potential new MIKE linebacker, and defensive back, specifically the safety position. With Justin Reid expected to hit the open market, the Chiefs will be needing a new starting safety.
There will be plenty of potential free agents available in a few weeks but the team could either lean into their young group of Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks or draft another safety early, especially at No. 31 overall.
One player that could be a possibility at No. 31 is South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. This is a big player for his position who moves well and can play the run exceptionally well. The Chiefs have lacked ball production on the back end for a couple of seasons and Emmanwori could provide that to an already strong defense led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Emmanwori has already interviewed with several teams at the combine and is expected to meet with more in Indianapolis and during the rest of the pre-draft process. When asked if he had met with the reigning AFC champions, Emmanwori said he had not done so. However, he believes he could add value to the franchise.
"I haven’t met with the Chiefs but being with a franchise like that, I think I could add a lot of value," Emmanwori said. "They go to the playoffs every year, AFC Championship, you know, Super Bowl. So, I think I’d add a lot of value to that team."
Emmanwori would be a potential starter on the backend for Kansas City, bringing physicality downhill and versatility to play anywhere from single-high to the box near the line of scrimmage.
