Travis Kelce on Chiefs' Mindset Ahead of Opener: 'We're As Ready As We've Ever Been'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seems ready for the season to begin. After a headline-making offseason and a long summer of preseason preparation, Kelce spoke to members of the media on Tuesday before the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens for the start of the 2024 regular season on Thursday night.
During his media availability, Kelce was asked if a team can reveal its personality during their first regular season game, or if that's a multi-week process. Kelce recounted what the team has already established in recent months before delivering the quote of the day.
"I think you go out, and you had all offseason, all training camp to get ready for this moment right here," Kelce said. "Obviously, there's going to be mistakes, or there's gonna be things we can work on after this game, but I think we're as ready as we've ever been going into this first one."
With Kelce's confidence high regarding the team's standing at the start of the year, what about his personal evolution over more than a decade in the league? Kelce was asked if this season-opener feels drastically different from his first few opening games from early in his career.
"Completely different, yeah," Kelce said. "You're just more comfortable, more aware of the system, the routines, so you feel like you've got that much more of a heads-up, or you're more advanced in terms of understanding scheme and things like that, just how you're supposed to attack your opponent."
Kelce was also asked about the adrenaline that comes with beginning a new year, especially as the Chiefs and Ravens will be the standalone kickoff to another NFL season. Kelce, no stranger to the stage, didn't hesitate when asked how he handles the high-octane moments.
"I love it," Kelce said. "I love it. I've always enjoyed playing in the biggest moments with the most on the line, and what better way to go start off the season than the Baltimore Ravens, man?"