Chiefs' Free Agent Named 'Best Fit' for NFC Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs won't be able to retain their entire roster for next season, they've known that for a while. Some players will be too expensive to retain, while others will become free agents, looking to test the waters in new threads for the upcoming 2025 NFL Season.
Kansas City currently has the most sought-after offensive lineman in the current free agent cycle: Trey Smith. While Smith has been rumored to be the Chiefs' top franchise-tag candidate, even the $25 million salary that comes with it might prevent KC from being able to balance out their roster.
ESPN's Matt Bowen compiled a list of the top 50 free agents and their best team fit heading into next season, Smith landed at No. 2. While we knew that Smith was one of the biggest names to watch coming into this free agency cycle, Bowen added that he would be best utilized on the Chicago Bears.
"Best team fit: Chicago Bears," Bowen explained. "The top interior lineman on the market, Smith would upgrade a critical position of need in Chicago. Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1 percent ranked sixth among guards.
"Plus, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6 and 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes. Bears general manager Ryan Poles could make a splash move to rebuild the front for Ben Johnson's new offense. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, so this area has to be addressed."
It's no secret that the Bears' offensive line was somewhat of a dissapointment last season. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. In 2024, Williams was sacked 68 times, good enough for third-most in NFL history.
It's not difficult to see how this pairing would work. The Bears have the cap space to afford a star like Smith, and their top priority for Chicago should be to protect Williams at all cost (if they want to avoid another Andrew Luck situation). Unfortunately for Kansas City, it seems that their star lineman may be too expensive to retain for next season.
