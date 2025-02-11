What Are the Chiefs' Biggest Needs Entering 2025?
It's been a long and tiring season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the final game of the season now under wraps, the Chiefs can stop game-planning and start planning for their future. The order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is now fully set, with the Chiefs owning the 31st overall pick. Kansas City must now shift their priorities to the upcoming NFL Combine, set to take place in just under 2 weeks.
With all that in mind, let's dive in to what holes the Chiefs must fill this coming draft. According to NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, Kansas City should look to upgrade all sides of their defensive and offensive fronts, while also looking to upgrade in the wide receiver department. Here was Reuter's full take:
The Chiefs might need to overhaul the trenches in the draft, as their only defensive tackle under contract for 2025 is All-Pro Chris Jones. Plus, they could be in the market for new starters at left tackle and right guard (if Trey Smith leaves in free agency)
For weeks it's been speculated that the Chiefs were in the market for a #2 alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. While they also have star edge rusher George Karlaftis, they do have several productive pass-rushers set to hit free agency. If that's the case, they need to make up for the firepower ASAP.
Not only have many analysts projected the Chiefs to address the D-Line in the draft, it's also been a popular theory to mock KC improving their O-Line. As Reuter explained, it's a real possibility that we won't see Trey Smith in a Chiefs Jersey again, and with Joe Thuney already at 32 years of age the Chiefs can't afford to leave those positions empty.
As for the receiving room, the Chiefs are pretty set. Not only did Xavier Worthy prove he belongs, he will only continue to get better. With Rashee Rice hopefully healthy for the start of next season, that one-two punch is going to be unstoppable. There is hope for the Chiefs trading for established WRs that could possibly serve as mentors for the young guys, players such as the 49ers' Deebo Samuel and the Rams' Cooper Kupp.
The Chiefs' skill group is still elite, but it means nothing if the defense can't get to the quarterback and the offense can't protect Mahomes. The biggest test will be the combine, if KC can scout out the best talent they could easily set themselves up for another dynastic run of dominance.
