Should the Chiefs Trade for Deebo Samuel?
The San Francisco 49ers have granted their star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade partner. Samuel requested a trade from San Francisco during the players' exit meetings at the end of the season.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told ESPN. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel had been a centerpoint of the Niners' offense for the past few years. They played him everywhere, he could be their 'X', their slot receiver, and their running back at any point. A gadget player such as Samuel is a real commodity in the NFL. Now that he wants out, should the Chiefs make a move?
The Chiefs' receiving core is already stacked with both young stars and veterans. With the abscence of Tyreek Hill, Kansas City made it their mission to surround quarterback Patrick Mahomes with weapons.
Although the Chiefs are one of the deepest teams in the league when it comes to receivers, many could be on their way out after Super Bowl LIX. Star tight end Travis Kelce and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both on their 12th season, while WR Marquise Brown is on his last year of his contract and could test the waters of free agency.
Samuel, being only 29, could prove useful to the Chiefs for years to come. Not only could he be a mentor to Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy, but he'd give the Chiefs even more speed, allowing for both Worthy and himself to open up the middle of the field.
Drafted back in 2019, Samuel really grew into his own by his 3rd season. In 2021, Samuel recorded a career-high in yards, receptions, and total touchdowns. Not only did Samuel post over 1,400 yards in the air, he also ran for 365 yards and scored 8 times from the ground.
If Travis Kelce or DeAndre Hopkins truly played their last game for the Chiefs yesterday, Samuel could help fill in the missing pieces in Kansas City, and keep them a contender for years to come.
