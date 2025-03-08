What Else do the Chiefs Need to do This Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs have come out of the gates swinging. We know they needed to be aggresive this offseason with so many free agents and moving pieces, and that's exactly what they've done.
First, they franchised-tagged their star lineman Trey Smith. It was a major question whether the Chiefs were going to be able to retain a player with the caliber of Smith, even with the option of using the tag. With limited cap space, many fans across social media did not think they had the finances to keep him.
However, Kansas City shocked the world when they tagged Smith anyways, keeping him on the front lines for at least another year. Smith was set top be the most sought-after guard in this free agency cycle, and would've been a major upgrade for any team that wanted to sign him. There were worries about the offensive line, but keeping Smith changed all of that.
Even with Smith back for the 2025 season, the Chiefs still traded away their other guard Joe Thuney for a 4th round pick from the Chicago Bears. While some may think that this move hurt the Chiefs, age was slowly creeping up for Thuney, now 32, and the Chiefs have made it clear in the past that they want a balance of veterans and younger talent.
The Chiefs also caught a break when tight end Travis Kelce decided to come back to the team for his 13th season, after contemplating retirement for about a month. This not only gives Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes another reliable target, but also gives the Chiefs' receiving room some helpful mentorship. WRs Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are set to lead the Chiefs offensively next season, but they've only played three seasons in the NFL combined.
There's one more major problem that the Chiefs need to fix: left tackle. I know it's been said over and over again, but it needs to be reiterated. This one position has kept the Chiefs from having a reliable front the entire season, and some say it was even the reason that they lost the Super Bowl. This needs to be the Chiefs top priority before they make any other moves.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.