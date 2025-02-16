Bill Belichick Calls out HC Andy Reid's Crucial Misstep in Chiefs' Loss
There are many reasons as to why the Kansas City Chiefs were not able to come out victorious last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Poor quarterback play, coupled with the inability to stop the Eagles' air attack were one of the main ones.
However, according to former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Sunday's loss came down to one crucial misstep. On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick remarked that he belived the mian factor that led to the Chiefs' demise was head coach Andy Reid's inability to fill the left tackle position. This one mistake snowballed all season and eventually led to KC's crumble in the big game.
“For Kansas City this year, a good place to look is the left tackle situation. Clearly, Andy and Brett [Veach] the general manager identified that as a problem and, you know, they took Kingsley [Suamataia] in the first or second round whatever it was. They took him high as the second pick after Worthy. That didn’t work out and then they played four offensive tackles with their last offensive tackle at the end of the season in the playoffs being Joe Thuney who’s really a guard. He’s never played tackle since he played it at NC State in college.- Bill Belichick
“They knew what the problem was. They tried to address it. It didn’t work out with Kingsley, it didn’t work out with [Wanya] Morris. Then they made a trade that didn’t work out and now they ended up playing a guard at tackle. You get up against some teams and you can get by with that, but until you get up against the best teams or the best team, that was a problem for them. It was a problem for them in the Super Bowl.”
Reid and general manager Brett Veach caught the problem very early on in the season, but the real mistake was not finding a long-term solution. While All-Pro guard Joe Thuney is amazing at his position, that isn't to say that he was the same when he was moved to left tackle.
The Chiefs know they must strengthen their offensive line prior to the upcoming 2025 NFL season, especially with G Trey Smith potentially on the outs. Finding a permanent fit for LT should be one of the Chiefs' biggest priorities at the moment, so that it doesn't cost them next year as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.