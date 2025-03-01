What is the Chiefs' Ideal Haul in First Three Rounds?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can do it also in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players, even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. The Chiefs have found a way to improve through the draft and will look to do the same in April.
PFF released a three round draft haul for the Chiefs
PFF had the Chiefs taking offensive tackle Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State in the first round. In the second round the Chiefs took wide receiver Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State. And in the third round, they took linebacker out of Ole Miss Chris Paul Jr.
KC might be coming off a third straight Super Bowl appearance, but this offseason is a daunting one for the Chiefs — particularly to finally solve some long-standing issues along the offensive line.
With Trey Smith potentially leaving and Kingsley Suamataia struggling mightily in his first year, Kansas City’s utmost priority should be the offensive line. Zabel (90.4 overall PFF grade) could slot in at either slot and be a quick, impact starter.
Beyond that, the Chiefs’ receiver room is in the midst of great uncertainty with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown hitting the market.
Higgins’ fluidity and size would work nicely paired with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. And with Nick Bolton also a free agent, Paul (84.0-plus pass-rushing, tackling and run-defense grade) would make tons of sense.
The Chiefs might have their hands tied with letting free agents go to other teams next season but they can make up for it with a solid 2025 NFL Draft Class.
