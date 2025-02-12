Where Do Chiefs Land In Way-Too-Early Power Rankings?
The Chiefs have a lot of questions to ask of their roster this offseason as Andy Reid and company look to erase the feelings of Super Bowl LIX, restoring winning ways to the Kansas City dynasty.
Well it seems that some believe the Chiefs are not too far off from achieving that goal as they were ranked number one in a recent Early NFL Power Ranking by ESPN.
"Yes, the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LIX, but they still have a loaded roster. General manager Brett Veach said "our free agency will be our draft" in the offseason with regard to key player acquisition because of a tight salary cap situation and a long list of the Chiefs' own potential free agents that they would like to re-sign." Wrote ESPN's Adam Teicher.
"Kansas City will have four picks in the first three rounds, having acquired an additional pick early in Round 3 by trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans last offseason.
The Bills were second, Lions were third and Eagles were fourth. Honestly, this ranking paints an unrealistic reality upon the Chiefs situation. The team currently has under 20 million in cap space while they're set to lose Trey Smith, Nick Bolton and Justin Reid.
The Chiefs do not have a permanent solution at left tackle, they'll need to rebuilt their entire interior defensive line room outside of Chris Jones and they could add another edge rusher after it appears that first-round selection Felix Anudike-Uzomah will not be the complementary piece to George Karlaftis that the team had hoped.
Also how are the Bills second and the Eagles are fourth? While not pertinent, that was just an odd ranking that reeks of bias.
The good news for the Chiefs is that they have some financial flexibility. Patrick Mahomes has one of the easiest contracts in the NFL to manipulate and if Travis Kelce does hang it up, that's an addition 18+ million in cap space.
The bad news is that the Chiefs are going to need to have the draft of their life to maintain their dominance over the league. Fortunately this is not the first time that has happened and the last time they needed to hit on their draft picks, it led to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
