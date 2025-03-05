Free Agent the Chiefs Should Look to Keep
The Kansas City Chiefs coming off of their third straight Super Bowl appearance have a slew of decisions to make this offseason. With. news of tight end Travis Kelce returning, the offense could be in a strong place for another year. Where the Chiefs can't afford to falter is in their defense.
The Chiefs defense kept the team in so many games this past season, even picked up the ball that the offense dropped a handful of times. With several free agents coming from the defensive line, one soon to be free agent that the franchise should look to bring back for another year is defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
Wharton has been with the Chiefs since they brought him in for the 2020 season. Since breaking into the league, Wharton has played in 72 games, collecting 114 total tackles, 56 solo, 58 assists, 13.5 quarterback sacks, and 11.5 stuffs.
The defensive tackle also showed out for Kansas City during its playoff runs. Wharton has 13 games of playoff experience, which will only raise his market in free agency, and has recorded 20 total tackles and four quarterback sacks.
Coming off of a season where Wharton set a career high 6.5 quarterback sacks, the free agent market will have many teams interested in adding a player such as Wharton. For the Chiefs sake, it would best suit them if they can find a way to bring him back, rather than seeing him walk to a possible AFC rival.
According to Spotrac.com, Wharton is expected to get a massive pay grade. From making $2.7 million this past season, his market value from Spotrac's point of view will likely be around $7.4 million a season, with a predicted three year deal wherever he may go.
If the Chiefs want to aid their defense, a defense that has the chance to rank within the Top 10 in the NFL for the third year in a row, it needs to consist of Wharton. The franchise could wait and see what player falls to them with their pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but even that might be too late.
