Chiefs Must Land Pro Ready Offensive Linemen in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can also do it in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players, even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. The Chiefs have found a way to improve through the draft and will look to do the same in April.
The Chiefs have to be thinking about taking an offensive tackle who is ready to play now. A day one start can provide stability at the position and can also protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs will have options at the back end of the first round selecting that type of player. We can see some top of the board offensive linemen drop to the bottom of the draft because of teams that are trying to get their quarterbacks or the position player they need the most.
A lot of the time that does not work out for teams because they are reaching for players that should not be picked that high in the early rounds. That gives teams like the Chiefs the ability to find talented players at the end of the rounds.
The Chiefs must do a great job drafting this year because they do not have a lot of money to bring in key free agents for the 2025 season.
