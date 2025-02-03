Which Super Bowl Team Benefits More From Bye Week?
The 2024 season comes to a close on Super Bowl Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles to make history as the first NFL team to win three back to back to back Super Bowls. While the season is coming to a close, which roster benefits more from the bye week?
The Chiefs listed five players in their injury report. Below is the player, their injury, and the type of participation they had in this past week's practice.
- Bryan Cook (Safety) - Quad Injury, Full Participation
- Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback) - Ankle Injury, Full Participation
- Jawaan Taylor (Offensive Tackle) - Knee Injury, Full Participation
- Jaylen Watson (Cornerback) - Ankle Injury, Full Participation
- Skyy Moore (Wide Receiver) - Abdomen Injury, Limited Participation
Moore is the only Chiefs player listed as "doubtful" for the upcoming game, but that shouldn't hinder Kansas City's chances at chasing history. The bye week is truly crucial for quarterback Mahomes, as he is the man that would be able to get them to the promise land.
The Chiefs are already a few steps ahead of their opponents, as the Eagles revealed a rather lengthy list for their injury report. In the question of which team benefits more, it has to be the Eagles given the extensiveness of their injury report. Below are the Eagles that were listed on the injury report.
- Rest: Saquon Barkley (RB), AJ Brown (WR), Dallas Goedert (TE)
- Knee: Landon Dickerson (G), Kenny Gainwell (RB), Bret Toth (T/G)
- Back: Cam Jurgens (C)
- Shoulder: Moro Ojomo (DT)
- Hamstring: DeVonta Smith (WR)
- Illness: Eli Ricks (CB), Nolan Smith (OLB)
- Groin: Zack Baun (LB)
- IR: Britain Covey (WR), Brandon Graham (DE), CJ Uzomah (TE)
The obvious player the Chiefs have to stop on Super Bowl Sunday is Saquon Barkley. Barkley continues to make a name for himself, especially in the last game against the Los Angeles Rams.
History will come down to who is the healthiest, and with a week off given the longer list from the Eagles it should on paper benfit them in order to recover. But when it comes to improving health, the Chiefs could have the upper hand because each player had full participation from their injury report.