Who's the Most Important Free Agent the Chiefs Need to Retain?
It's been a long and winding season for the Kansas City Chiefs. With major turnover about to begin, there's strategy that needs to take place to keep KC in contention for next year. The Chiefs have numerous players hitting free agency in just under 3 weeks, and they don't have the necessary resources or finances to keep them all on the same squad.
This is where they have to be strategic, who's the top guy they need to make sure stay? The New York Giants are probably scratching their heads as to why they let Saquon Barkley walk, especially to end up on the Philadelphia Eagles, their division rivals. If the Chiefs want to stay in control of their future, there's one guy that they need to absolutely make sure stays.
Unfortunately, the possibility of keeping Nick Bolton or Trey Smith is looking grim. Both their star linebacker and offensive guard are set to be one of the most sought-after free agents of this cycle. Not only are they already rumored to be going in different directions, but they'll be the most expensive to retain as well. The Chiefs need to spread out their remaining salary cap, and spending it all on one player (albeit a star), will leave too many holes throughout the roster.
It's Justin Reid, they cannot afford to lose him. They say that defense wins championships, that couldn't be further from a lie. In every one of the Chiefs' Super Bowl wins, they've had a top 10 defense in the NFL. That goes for Brady, Peyton Manning, and most of the other all-time greats as well.
In his 3 seasons with the Chiefs, they've been ranked a top 10 defense twice, and that's due to a lot of what he does for Kansas City in coverage and tackling in open space. While the Chiefs do have numerous defensive studs such as George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie, Reid provides the defense with necessary experience and mentorship that allows them to grow as a unit.
Sure the Chiefs have to worry about their offensive line and receiving room as well, but defense is what's going to get them back to hoisting the Lombardi. Justin Reid is sure to be a deciding factor of the Chiefs' success in the upcoming season.
