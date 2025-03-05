Will Andy Reid Get More Weapons For Chiefs' Offense?
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best head coaches, if not the best head coach in the National Football League. Andy Reid, since coming to Kansas City has done nothing but win with the organization. He has pushed mostly all the correct buttons and has turned the Chiefs into a dynasty.
He has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs since taking over. Last season, his team was one win away from making history and becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowl Championships in the Super Bowl ERA.
Even with the loss, Reid and his Chiefs will be favorites to win it all next season.
Now the Chiefs will do their best to get better next season. The offense needs help upfront on the offensive line and they need to get better weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The offense will likely have a major overhaul this offseason.
The Chiefs have a lot of key players on both sides of the ball and they will have to decide with players to keep and which ones to let go. The Chiefs offense last season struggles to make plays down field and that is one of the things Mahomes does best.
Reid has said in the past that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach does a great job in always getting weapons of the offensive side of the ball for Mahomes. This offseason will be a key in getting that done.
The only player coming back next season that Mahomes had a good 2024 season with is receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy and Mahomes were able to to have a great season together.
Worthy had one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history. Now he will look to get better and build on his rookie campaign with a better second year.
Reid has also given the Chiefs front office hints that he want them to look at offensive talent coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs can look at taking another 1st-round talent. The offense will need someone to pair with Worthy and they can find it in the draft.
The Chiefs are still wanting on Kelce's decision on whether he will be back next season for the Chiefs.
