Will Chiefs Be Active in Running Back Market This Offseason?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
They will also need to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple more weapons on the outside. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy will go into the 2025 season as the No. 1 target. But outside of that, it is unknown who can be a reliable target. Their lack of a run game was a concern all last season as well. The Chiefs will be buyers in the running back market.
Chiefs can lose two running backs in this offseason. Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine can be on their way out. That leaves Isaiah Pacheco as the number one running back. Pacheco has been the start for the last two seasons, but he is coming off an injury, and coming back late last season could have done more damage than good.
After the NFL experienced a running back boom in the 2024 season with free agents like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs all finding massive success on their new teams, perhaps the Chiefs could be the next team to add a running back to overhaul their offense.
It was clear in the Super Bowl the Chiefs need a running game to take pressure off Patrick Mahomes and the passing game. Now could be the time to address it in a big way.
The Chiefs can bring in a power running back in free agency. It will help their offense out and not put all the reps on Pacheco, giving him time to fully recover and be explosive late in games.
