Will Chiefs Legend Travis Kelce's Last Game be in Super Bowl LIX?
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
Amid all the celebration that has gone on since Sunday's AFC Championship win over the Bills, some are now thinking about, if tight end Travis Kelce's last game is going to be at Super Bowl LIX. Kelce has said in the past that he probably has one or two more seasons left in him. But that all can change if Kelce and the Chiefs win their third straight Super Bowl.
Kelce is already a future Hall of Famer and a legendary player for the team. Winning three Super Bowls and maybe a fourth, it does not surprise many if Kelce decides to hang up the cleats.
"I am very thankful that I am here in Kansas City with the guys and then everybody involved in this building," said Kelce after Sunday's win. "It is a special, special place and we feel that every single day and we just try to take advantage of it and not let it slip out of our hands."
"You know, it is a new feeling right now. But I am just excited. I am happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time and trying to make it everything for them, but I know there is bigger fish to fry and that is the Philadelphia Eagles down in New Orleans."
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in the National Football team.