Will Chiefs Add Veteran Defensive Lineman to Boost Defense?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The part where it gets difficult for the Chiefs is deciding if they want to re-sign players from the offensive side or the defensive side. But it is unlikely that the Chiefs will do it for both sides. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the franchise takes this offseason.
The Chiefs run defense was good last season but at times they faded away late in game. The Chiefs did not have the depth to get guys on the defensive line that were effected like the starter were.
As defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is looking to improve his defense this offseason, he can think about bringing in veteran defensive lineman to help the interior up front.
One name that is going to get thrown around for the Chiefs is veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
It was announced on Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers released Collins and now he will become a free agent.
"The 49ers are releasing veteran DT Maliek Collins, source says. Collins’ $10 million in 2025 comes off the Niners’ books as they reshuffle their defensive line," said NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on X/Twitter.
Collins will be a good addition upfront with the Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Collins will benefit from having a player like Jones playing alongside him. Collins is a veteran who knows the game and how to be effective with his body frame in the run game.
Spagnuolo would like to have Collins in the middle of his defensive front. The Chiefs can bring in Collins at a good price and still have other opportunities to help improve on both sides of the ball.
This offseason for the Chiefs will be one of the most important ones in recent memory for the franchise as they are looking to get back to the Super Bowl next season.
