Will the Famous "Tush Push" Play be Banned in the NFL Next Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.
But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Now that both teams are in the off season with the rest of the National Football League, one of the plays that the Eagles have made famous and used to score in the Super Bowl, the "Tush Push" might be banned from the league.
“I am not a fan of this play," said Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less."
"The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC championship game to try to stop the play was ridiculous. The referee even threatened to give the Eagles an automatic touchdown if the Commanders did not stop it."
"I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play. There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it was thought to be too hard for the officials to see."
"The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”
The Eagles have run the play exclusively in short downs situations. They are the team that has had the most success with it and now it can be gone next season.
"Though the Eagles have been nearly automatic in executing the tush push play, the play in itself is not inherently automatic," said Sports Illustrated reporter Eva Geitheim.
"The Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Bills on multiple tush push attempts in the AFC championship game, and the Eagles themselves have not even converted every tush push attempt."
"The Eagles are excellent at converting the play into a first down, but they also have arguably the best offensive line in the league, which will naturally help them excel in short-yardage situations."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE