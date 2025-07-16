NFL Analyst Speaks on Travis Kelce Expectations
If the Kansas City Chiefs have any thoughts of winning it all next season, they will have to be better than they were last season. And it all starts with the connection between star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target, Travis Kelce. We know that when they can get going, it is almost impossible for any defense to stop the Chiefs.
The Chiefs' offense looks to be good again next season. In 2024, the offense struggled, but next season, they will have one key player back to help. The Chiefs want to pass the ball more and create chances down the field.
In the upcoming 2025 season, we can potentially see the end of the great career of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It is going to be fun to watch the Chiefs next season. What we're looking for from Kelce this offseason is that he will be back and better than he was last season. Kelce sounds like he is ready to go to battle on the football field in 2025.
The Chiefs' star tight end Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
"His numbers were not terrible," said NFL analyst Eric Mangini on The Herd. "If you look at his numbers compared to the tight end group, he still had an impressive season, it was just not Travis Kelce impressive. There is that. Then you look at his offseason, that is when I struggled with him going into last season."
"He had the relationship, we had the new TV show, he had the game show, he had the podcast, he was coming off a back-to-back short offseason. That is a lot of stuff for a guy that is that late in his career. One of the things I am really excited about going into this season is, he has not done none of that this offseason. It looks like he is taking some time the reload, this may be his last season."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.