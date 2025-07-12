NFL Coaches' Mindset From Minicamp to Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their 2025 training camp in less than 10 days. This training camp for the Chiefs feels like the most important one that they have had in quite some time. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss that has opened a lot of eyes, not only inside the Chiefs' building, but around the National Football League.
The Chiefs made moves this offseason to address the problems that they had last season. Even with the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl last season, they did not see their season as a success because, for them, they are playing to win it all. And next season, they want to run it back and get some revenge along their way. And the only thing on their mind is winning it all next season.
But this training camp will be important because it is a time when the team builds chemistry. And with all the new faces in Kansas City, all the units need to get to know each other and know what it takes to be successful as a team. On the offensive side, it will be fun to watch which wide receivers will step up and find a great role with the team next season.
But before the Chiefs get there, there is something that worries NFL coaches from the free time from minicamp to training camp.
Sports Illustrated's Beat Writer Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about what coaches worry about before training camp.
"I was talking to an NFL executive, and he was talking to me about those six weeks from minicamp to training camp. Are the worst in the NFL," said Carpenter. "And I said How is it worse? You are getting away from the game. He goes because you've got all your coaches. There are still in the building a little bit but none of your players are. And you are wondering what they are doing? What are they up to?"
"And he goes, I do not think they are out there breaking the law, but there are so many things you worry about."
"I was going to say that this is a time of the year where teams really do not have any kind of control or knowledge on where their players are," said Hladik. "And that can be scary. Does not mean guys are breaking the law or doing anything they should not be doing legally, but you are away from them. You do not know what they are doing in their free time. You do not know how much they are working out or if someone is going to do something and get hurt. It is tough for executives and coaches."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.