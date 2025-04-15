What Writer Believes Chiefs Should Do With Pick 31
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a familiar draft slot going into the 2025 NFL Draft, as they are picking at the end of the first round. However, that's to say that they won't trade up before their selection. After all, that's the same procedure they did to take quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10th overall.
Going into the draft, the Chiefs find themselves in a good position. Not only are they familiar with their selection placement, but they have also continued to show that they don't care what round they're in; they're going to turn their draft picks into overall football machines, building to another playoff run.
However, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's opinion on what each franchise should do with their draft selection, he put the Chiefs in an area to trade up in the draft. Perhaps the Chiefs are on the lookout to make a statement following their Super Bowl loss.
"Kansas City might have a crack at a solid offensive or defensive lineman by sitting tight. They're perpetually in title-contention mode, though, which means they're more likely to pounce for a target, and understandably so," Benjamin wrote.
His analysis makes sense. Given where the Chiefs' needs are going into the draft, it would make sense for them to trade up to make sure they get the pick they want. But that's also saying that they don't believe the prospect they want won't go in the first picks leading up to their selection.
Over the years, the front office has been able to land immediate playmakers in the draft, regardless of where they select or in what round. They've hit on their first round selections and have done the same in the later rounds. One recent example of a late round stud for the Chiefs comes in the form of Trey Smith; a former sixth round draft pick that has turned himself into a household name.
Last season in the draft, they were able to snag Jaden Hicks, who shined for the franchise in his first season, more than a fourth rounder should.
If the Chiefs believe they can select the best option for the franchise where they currently sit, they will most likely stay and hope their favorite prospect falls to them. If not, it wouldn't be off color to see the franchise move themselves into better positioning.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.