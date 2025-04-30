Latest Post-Draft Power Rankings Show Favorability With Chiefs
The NFL Draft has a way of changing perceptions of teams based on who and what they select in the seven rounds of the selection process. Either a team is on the rise following a terrific draft, staying the same, or hope is lost if the player you wanted didn’t get drafted to your favorite team. In some ways, this can be maintained for the Kansas City Chiefs, who remain steadfast following the draft.
With seven selections, general manager Brett Veach made the most of them, addressing key areas of need in the trenches and skill positions. For a team that has had a history in recent years of playing their draftees from respective classes, it has helped push the Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, though some of that has come from the arm and brilliance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Power rankings have begun to burst out of the seams following the draft as fans begin to get an understanding of where each team stands heading into the thick of the offseason. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm unveiled a new set of power rankings for the league’s website, ranking the Chiefs in the top three but down one spot as the Baltimore Ravens move up to the No. 2.
“With four picks in the top 85, the Chiefs did a decent job of filling some voids while also planning for the future a bit,” wrote Edholm. “Josh Simmons is great insurance for Jaylon Moore at left tackle. The DL rotation looks a little stronger and deeper with Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte coming aboard. Nohl Williams is a very Chiefs-y corner. I even liked all three Day 3 picks they made.”
The reason for the team’s drop down a spot may lie with the current wide receiver room, as Edholm showed some hesitation to make the group prominent. The reason may also be attributed to the quality draft the Ravens had. Moving down one spot in the first three slots of a power ranking isn’t a major ordeal in the grand scheme of things.
Edholm continued that the Chiefs did what they usually did each draft, but the rest of the AFC West seemed to have tame classes overall.
“Their mission remains the same as it was in the 2021 season: bouncing back after a jarring, blowout loss in the Super Bowl,” Edholm said. “Kansas City started that '21 campaign at 3-4, got white hot, and then lost to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. It won't be easy doing better, but they're the Chiefs, and they've earned the respect to sit this high in the rankings.”
The Chiefs had a solid draft and that deserves recognition. Could they return to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but this is a solid start to getting to Santa Clara.
